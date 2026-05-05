Shigeru Miyamoto believes the breakneck pace of The Super Mario Galaxy was the right approach

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The general consensus seems to be that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (you can read our review here) didn't quite live up to its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While there haven't been many outright negative reviews, the ratings have been mixed, and a common complaint is that the pace and intensity are far too high.

Now Shigeru Miyamoto himself comments on this in an interview with Nintendo Dream (thanks to Nintendo Everything), where he was asked how the decision-making process works when choosing what to include in the film - and what to leave out (translated with Copilot):

"It depends entirely on Illumination's input. The people at Illumination, including the director, know Super Mario better than we do."

Miyamoto then went on to explain how Illumination works on the film, breaking it down into small sequences that are then pieced together, and that the goal is a breakneck pace:

"Another thing is that they work in small, separate units. For example, 30 units of 3 minutes each add up to 90 minutes. This is very similar to my own way of working: I don't create anything unnecessary, but I also hardly ever discard anything. That's why a major part of Illumination's technique is swapping out and rearranging these units to really create a high level of intensity."

Miyamoto thinks this is a good thing because it keeps the kids in their seats, and he says he's long wanted to make films based on this premise:

"Another thing is that parents might be sitting there out of a sense of responsibility when they take their kids to the movies, or that it's a touching story for the parents but the kids are running around the theater. I've long wanted to make an animated film that isn't like that, so in that regard, I think it was a good decision to make a film that ends with a bang after 90 minutes without giving the viewer a chance to catch their breath."

Since it seems like just about everyone has already seen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we're naturally wondering what you think, is Miyamoto on the right track?