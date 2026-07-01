Serena Williams sustained a knee injury at Wimbledon and may withdraw from the doubles match with Venus

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Serena Williams may be leaving Wimbledon sooner than expected, as the 44-year-old has suffered a knee injury after her three-set match against Maya Joint on Tuesday, in her first singles match since 2022. Williams lost, but was scheduled to play with Venus Williams in women's doubles.

According to Tom Kershaw from The Times, she is in doubt to play the doubles match tomorrow. Williams declined to make a post-match interview and left unassisted, but apparently crutches were brought to her locker room. Her agent said that she tweaked her knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.

Williams is now doing "everything she can to be ready for her doubles match", which is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, July 2 against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio.