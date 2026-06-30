Serena Williams defeated at first round at Wimbledon singles

HQ

Serena Williams' solo adventure at Wimbledon ended with a defeat against Maya Joint, 3-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. Williams, who won Wimbledon's singles seven times, had not played a singles match for nearly four years, since her retirement at the US Open 2022, but has returned to stay (in fact, Serena Williams remains at Wimbledon as she will team up with her sister Venus for women's doubles, debuting on Thursday July 2 against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio).

It was a huge moment for Maya Joint, aged 20, never had the chance to play against Serena Williams, but she was one of her idols, therefore playing against her was a huge honour for her. "I didn't get much sleep last night I was up until 2 a.m last night thinking about it. She has such an aura. She's such a legend. And this court, so many huge names have played on it."

As expected, most of the fans at the Center Court supporter Serena Williams, hoping to see her win again after so many years. But the youth prevailed, and the Aussie will next face Alexandra Eala on Thursday.