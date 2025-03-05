English
Marvel Rivals

Sentinels reveals its Marvel Rivals roster

The squad will be made up of eight individuals.

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Sentinels announced plans to enter the world of competitive Marvel Rivals. At the time, we knew nothing more than simply this, however that has since changed as the full roster has now been affirmed.

The squad will be made up of six players, a coach, and an analyst, and as for who these individuals are, you can see the full roster below.


  • Chassidy "aramori" Kaye

  • Colin "Coluge" Arai

  • Zairek "Hogz" Poll

  • Mark "Karova" Kvashin

  • Ryan "Rymazing" Bishop

  • Anthony "SuperGomez" Gomez

  • William "Crimzo" Hernandez as the coach

  • "Anexile" as the analyst

Many of these players made up the former NTMR squad, who competed and won the Marvel Rivals North American Invitational in December 2024. Many are also ex-Overwatch League veterans, as seems to be the case with a collection of Marvel Rivals pros.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals
