Sentinels will be participating in Marvel Rivals esports

HQ

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Virtus.pro had signed a Marvel Rivals squad and was committing to the young esport. Now, to build on that, we can add that Sentinels also intend to do the same, although their announcement is less complete.

We say this as all we know is that Sentinels will participate in Marvel Rivals esports in the future. We're not told about players or coaches or when we can expect to see this squad in action, but no doubt this will all be revealed in ample time.

Who do you think Sentinels should approach and sign to represent them in Marvel Rivals? Perhaps some Overwatch veterans like Virtus.pro?