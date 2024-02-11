Scripts for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 are "in really good shape"

HQ

Season 2 for Percy Jackson and the Olympians may have just been announced a few days ago, but executive producer Jon Steinberg has already confirmed that "there's a couple of scripts" already in the works.

At the Disney+ series' panel at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Steinberg said:"They're in really good shape. I think starting to boot up this machine again is an undertaking. There's a lot of trains leaving the station all at the same time. But I think we're feeling really good about creative and about how to plan for how to tell the stories."

As for when we can expect Season 2, Steinberg revealed "it's coming as soon as possible." He further added: "We all feel the the demand and response from people wanting to see more of what we were doing. But we want to do it right and make sure that the second season of the show lives up to or surpasses the first."

Thanks, Deadline.