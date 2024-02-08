Percy Jackson and the Olympians confirmed for Season 2

HQ

Disney has finally confirmed what many had hoped would happen: Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season on the streaming platform Disney+.

As announced in a post on X, we're told that this season will take the crew to the Sea of Monsters, an adventure told in the second book in author Rick Riordan's series, and something we've seen adapted before in the live-action films starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

Speaking about the TV series getting a second outing, Riordan stated, "I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to #DisneyPlus! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

There is no word yet as to when the second season will debut on the streamer, but no doubt 2025 onwards is a good guess.