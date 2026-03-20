Saturday Night Live UK's first season will be two episodes longer than expected

The hours are ticking by until Saturday Night Live once again attempts to break into a non-American audience, as SNL UK will return (after its former failure years ago) tomorrow evening, March 21. With SNL legend Tina Fey set to be the first guest host, joined by Wet Leg as the musical performer, a rather surprising development has occurred, as the first season of the show has been extended from six episodes to eight.

As confirmed by Sky, we're told that this first round of episodes will consist of eight episodes, up from six. We don't yet know the guest hosts and musical performers for shows four through eight, but if you are convinced that SNL UK will be a successful effort this time, the good news is that there will be more episodes.

Beyond this extension news, it has also been confirmed that each show will be 75-minutes long and will broadcast live from London at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET. As per the cast that will be present for each show, the returning stars can be found here.