Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, and Riz Ahmed to host Saturday Night Live UK's first three shows

It's almost time for Saturday Night Live to once again attempt to break into the British market. As of this coming weekend, the first SNL UK show will occur, with the first date planned for March 21. With this so close, now the hosts and musical performers for the first three shows have been confirmed.

The first show will bring on an SNL veteran, as Tina Fey will be coming to London to kick off this regional effort. The 30 Rock and comedy legend will be joined by Wet Leg as the musical guest.

After this, on March 28, the next show will be hosted by Jamie Dornan with Wolf Alice as the musical guest performer. This is then before the third show on April 4 is hosted by Riz Ahmed with Kasabian as the musical talent.

It's unclear whether this will be enough for SNL UK to thrive, as even the American show that has lasted for decades has struggled to entertain British fans, who are used to a much different style of humour. We'll get an answer in five days. As for the rest of the cast, the main 11-person crew can be found here.