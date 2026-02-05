Meet the 11-person comedian cast of Saturday Night Live UK

There are many sceptics about the upcoming latest attempt to bring Saturday Night Live to the UK, somewhat down to the fact that the type of comedy that Americans and Brits enjoy differs. While the long-running series has been a huge hit in the States, it's always been received differently in the UK, with folk in the country used to a much different kind of humour.

Regardless of this and regardless of failing to make SNL a commonplace UK fixture in the past, another attempt is underway, and with this set to begin airing in March, we now know the 11-person comedian team that will make up the core cast and lifeblood of the project.

The full cast is made up of the following individuals:



Hammed Animashaun



Ayoade Bamgboye



Larry Dean



Celeste Dring



George Fouracres



Ania Magliano



Annabel Marlow



Al Nash



Jack Shep



Emma Sidi



Paddy Young



The exact premiere date for when the first SNL UK show will take place is planned for March 21 (a Saturday, naturally), with the show set to stream on Sky and the Now streaming platform in the country.

Will you be tuning in?