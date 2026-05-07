Saturday Night Live UK will be back for a second season

This coming weekend will see the penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live UK's first season taking place, when Hannah Waddingham hosts and Myles Smith appears on May 9 for more comedic sketches and musical performances.

With this on the way and set to be followed next week with the last episode of the season (where Ncuti Gatwa will host and Holly Humberstone provides music), it has now been revealed that a second season for the show has been ordered.

We aren't told much about the plans for this next round of episodes, only that they will commence from September and will likely see the current main and recurring cast back and ready to bring some life to late night television in the UK and Ireland.