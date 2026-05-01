Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa will host the final two Saturday Night Live UK shows of Season 1

The sixth episode of the eight-episode first season of Saturday Night Live UK will happen tomorrow, when actress Aimee Lou Wood and musician Meek appear as the host and musical guest combination. But with two more episodes planned for this 'season', as we'll continue to call it, with both of these shows planned for May 9 and May 16, who is being eyed to headline them as the host/musician combo?

This has now been revealed and it will see a Ted Lasso icon first and then an ex-Doctor Who (coincidentally, both also starred in Sex Education) appearing alongside a couple of rising musical stars.

For the May 9 show, we can expect Hannah Waddingham to host and be supported by musician Myles Smith, all before the May 16 show sees Ncuti Gatwa and musician Holly Humberstone teaming up.

Will you be tuning into either episode, or perhaps even the coming episode this weekend?