San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 will feature Stargate SG-1 and MacGyver star Richard Dean Anderson as a special guest

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Although the organisers have always been transparent about this since the very end of the first edition, tickets for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga are more expensive this year, with a one-day pass for an adult costing €84.80. This, coupled with general reluctance following the controversial first edition - where long queues and stifling heat took centre stage - is not helping to boost sales for this year.

At the time of writing, tickets are still available for any of the four days of the event, which runs from 1 to 4 October at FYCMA. However, the organisers, who have also changed their management team, are making a first wave of announcements and confirmations of special guests who will be attending the event, such as Michael Rooker, John Romita Jr., Sean Astin (and Elijah Wood, we can confirm that now), Iñaki Godoy, and now also the television star Richard Dean Anderson. Best known for his legendary role as MacGyver in the TV series of the same name, Anderson is the latest name confirmed for the Spanish pop culture event.

If you'd like to visit SDCCM 2026 and haven't yet got your pass or day tickets, you can get them via this link.