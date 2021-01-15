Samurai Shodown slashes its way onto Xbox Series on March 16, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

SNK has revealed that an optimised version of Samurai Shodown for the Xbox Series will be released on March 16, 2021. This will be a free upgrade for owners of the original Xbox One version, and a physical version will be launching in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Oceania, Australia and New Zealand on the same date.

On Xbox Series X, the game will run at a rock solid 120FPS. No details on the Xbox Series S version or enhancements to the resolution have been revealed. It's also unclear at this point when the game will be hitting PS5, as only the Xbox Series version has been detailed.