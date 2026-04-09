Samson creative director issues statement on "unacceptable" game-breaking bugs and performance issues

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When we shared our thoughts with Samson with you recently, our overall impression was that the game disappointed, not least due to the slate of bugs and issues plaguing the wider experience. With fans flooding in and checking out Liquid Swords' debut title, many have experienced similar problems with the game, something that creative director Christopher Sundberg has now commented on in a Steam blog post.

To begin with, a statement has been issued that emphasises that the current state of the game is frankly "unacceptable" and that the development team is hard at work on fixes for the "game-breaking bugs and performance issues."

Sundberg adds: "We are committed to the future of both Samson and Tyndalston and this game will grow over time on all fronts; quality, gameplay and content. Thank you all for supporting us and sticking with us this super exciting launch day. We will continue to keep our ears to the ground and improve the game with your support."

As for what will be coming to the game in the immediate future, a handful of the key changes that are planned have been listed, including the intention to fix crashes, progression-related problems, add extra save files, and more. The full list can be seen below.



Several performance fixes focusing on PSO related hitches



Several crash fixes related to audio, animation and GPU



Several fixes for mission and progression related issues



Several fixes for gameplay related issues



Several updates for general polish on various parts of the game



Added the ability for up to 8 save files



In the future, there will also be improvements coming to performance, gameplay related issues, animation problems, and polish. However, the first patch is planned for April 10, and will address tons of areas, all of which you can read more about here.

Have you played Samson yet?