Sadie Sink gives another suspiciously nonchalant response to Marvel casting

The situation surrounding Sadie Sink joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a fascinating one, as the Stranger Things star has been confirmed for both Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and seen on-set) and Avengers: Secret Wars too. But, peculiarly, we don't know who Sink has been cast as.

The leading candidates seem to be either X-Men's Jean Grey or Spider-Man ally (and Spider-Woman) Gwen Stacy, with the latter seeming more likely for the Brand New Day casting, but the former feeling more likely considering Sink's natural hair colour.

On this topic, the actress, who has become known for giving nonchalant responses about her Marvel future, has touched on the casting and how people probably shouldn't read too much into hair colour for one.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Sink expressed: "A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories. People will just have to wait and see. I'm excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest."

So Gwen then, right? It's hard to tell as Marvel stars routinely say one thing and then do the opposite, for example quite recently when Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine, and the many other cameos in that film alone.

Who would you like to see Sink playing in the MCU?