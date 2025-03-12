Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man 4, and it's believed that she will play Jean Grey

Spider-Man 4 (the upcoming fourth movie with Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) will begin filming next summer, and already has a release date, July 31, 2026. No details of the plot and cast were known... until now. Deadline has announced that Sadie Sink, popular star from Stranger Things, has joined the Marvel Studios production alongsie Tom Holland. And it seems Sink will be co-star, with an important role.

According to Deadline, "the prevailing theory" is that Sink will play Jean Grey, thus introducing an important member of the X-Men in the next Spider-Man movie. Another theory is that she could be Mary Jane (Zendaya's character was introduced as "MJ" but her name was Michelle).

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the new movie, which was rumoured to be focused on another "multiversal" plot, instead of a "stree-level" film, like many of Spider-Man stories, which disappointed some fans. However, if Spider-Man makes a crossover with X-Men, with Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey, things could start to look really interesting for this upcoming Marvel movie.