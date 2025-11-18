Sadie Sink joins the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars

HQ

It appears that Sadie Sink is going to be playing some sort of superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as she'll also be partaking in the all-out action of Avengers: Secret Wars when it arrives in December 2027.

As confirmed via Deadline, Sink will be arriving on the London set where Avengers: Doomsday is currently being filmed later on in 2026. Deadline didn't confirm her role in the film, but we're still not sure who she's playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sink has been spotted on set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but her character is yet unconfirmed. Theories have her playing anyone from Gwen Stacey to Mayday Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Whoever she is, it's likely she'll have some form of powers in the movie, as otherwise she's not going to be of much help in Secret Wars.