Sadie Sink gives suspiciously nonchalant response to Marvel casting rumours

Last week, it was reported that Marvel had expanded its massive slate of stars by recruiting a Stranger Things alumni. Sadie Sink was rumoured to have signed with Marvel to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, in a role that is claimed to be X-Men character Jean Grey. In the days that have passed, Sink has now been asked about this rumour and whether there is any truth to it at all.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sink was asked about the rumour to which she replied a couple of times with: "This is news to me."

When pressed further for more information, Sink awkwardly locked down and gave an answer that seemed to provide more answers than her words were stating. Specifically, she notes: "I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool though, it's an awesome rumour, it's a great character, so it was cool to read."

After one last push, Sink signed off and ended this conversation with the following: "I think that's super exciting."

It's a whole situation that seems to highly suggest that Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit while currently being completely unable to say anything official about the job. Check out the full interview below.