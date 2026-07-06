Russian attack on Kyiv kills 11 days after another recent attack that killed 30

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It was only a few days ago that we reported on the deadly Russian strike that hit the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, an incident in which latest reports claim over 30 people were killed. However, this wasn't the end of the strikes affecting the city, as overnight another deadly strike affected Kyiv, killing a further 11 people.

According to Sky News, the attack overnight saw 68 missiles fired at Kyiv alongside 351 drones. This strike package included six anti-ship missiles and 23 Iskander ballistic missiles, with the air defence systems in place around the country managing to shoot down 37 of the missiles and 326 of the drones. All this makes the attack one of the deadliest of 2026, but it doesn't near the heaviest strikes Russia has launched against Ukraine since the conflict commenced in 2022.

Speaking about the strike and the casualties, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy has taken to social media to reveal 16 people were also injured in the Kyiv region and that over 400 rescuers are working to address the consequences of the strike. He concludes by criticising lack of support from the United States, Europe, and NATO, explaining the damage and death toll could have been reduced with better support from its partners.:

"Our warriors showed good results today in shooting down drones and cruise missiles, but, unfortunately, not against Russian ballistics. And the reason is precisely the insufficient supplies of interceptor missiles. It is extremely important for the world, first and foremost America and our European partners, to emerge from the NATO summit in Ankara with strong decisions to support our air defense, and thus the protection of ordinary people's lives. As long as missiles for "Patriots" remain in the warehouses of allies, it only encourages Russia to continue "defeating" residential buildings. The United States and Europe have enough power to stop this terror."