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In the early hours of this morning, Russia launched a wave of drones and missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, causing damage to more than 130 buildings and killing 21 civilians, according to the Ukrainian government speaking to Reuters.

President Zelensky, who was on a visit to Ireland, returned to the country immediately and accused Ukraine's allies of failing to supply the promised air defences in time to prevent such Russian attacks.

"If our partners had delivered on their promises in a timely manner, I think we could have saved more homes and lives today," said Zelensky. "All we ask of our partners is simply to do what we've agreed on. We're not even asking for more."

The Russian Ministry of Defence, for its part, claims that this attack targeted strategic military and energy facilities, as well as Kyiv airport itself. They have also reported that Russia will redouble its efforts to continue putting pressure on Ukraine and achieve its military objectives, which include gaining total control of the Donetsk region.

With the NATO summit due to begin next week, Zelensky hopes to make progress towards a diplomatic solution with the help of Donald Trump, who will put pressure on Vladimir Putin, with whom he maintains a close relationship. To date, Putin has refused to enter into peace negotiations or abandon his expansionist aims, which began more than 123 years ago with the forcible annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and other territories formerly belonging to Ukraine.