Rumour: Ubisoft has cancelled Far Cry Maverick and started development on the "really ambitious" Kodiak

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It's been five years since Ubisoft released a new Far Cry game, a series that used to get a new instalment every other year. In other words, it seems to have become one of those game series that gets at most one new title per console generation, and where one might suspect enormous sums have been spent on live-service prototypes.

Insider Gaming is now reporting the Far Cry game known by the codename Maverick (which we've previously covered), which was claimed to be an extraction shooter, has been cancelled, while another project has been launched in its place. This new game goes by the codename Kodiak and is described as an open-world experience where "player interactions and player-driven stories take center stage."

It builds on the foundations of the cancelled Maverick, though the concept of an extraction shooter has been scrapped. Since development is essentially starting from scratch, we likely won't see anything for several years, but it might be worth the wait since it's apparently "really ambitious."

In addition to this, Ubisoft is working on the next main game in the series, titled Blackbird. Development is moving forward on that title, and hopefully it won't be too long before we see some real signs of life.