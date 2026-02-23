Ubisoft has "several" Assassin's Creed games and two "very promising" Far Cry projects in the works

HQ

You might think that with the recent layoffs and the cancellations of several in-development projects that Ubisoft's pipeline may be a bit limited and dire. According to CEO Yves Guillemot, for some of the key and tentpole franchises this is far from the case.

Speaking with Variety, Guillemot expressed that across the newly established Vantage Studios, which oversees the big franchises that makes up Ubisoft's treasure trove of IP, there are actually "several" Assassin's Creed titles in the works, spread across single-player and multiplayer.

Building on this is direct confirmation that not just one but two "very promising" Far Cry games are in production as well, with further details on this matter not shared.

So that's two of the key franchises, but what about Rainbow Six? Guillemot didn't actually share much about this series, only that Rainbow Six manages to bring in as many as 2.5 million players daily, showing that interest in the ongoing projects like Siege X is still immensely high.

Which upcoming Ubisoft project are you most excited about?