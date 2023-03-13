Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls VI

Rumour: The Elder Scrolls VI could be coming to PlayStation

It appears Xbox is only planning for two more ZeniMax games to skip the PS5.

Previously, we reported that Microsoft had plans for three upcoming titles to be PC and Xbox exclusives, assuming that these games were Redfall, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls VI. However, it now seems there's been a change in Microsoft's plans.

According to a statement made by a Microsoft lawyer last week, the company currently only has plans for two upcoming ZeniMax games to skip PlayStation consoles.

While this could indicate that The Elder Scrolls VI could be on its way to PlayStation, it is also possible that Microsoft simply hasn't labelled it as a PC/Xbox exclusive yet internally. This also wouldn't technically contradict the three exclusive games statement, as we could include Hi-Fi Rush as one of those titles.

Would you want The Elder Scrolls VI to come to PS5?

The Elder Scrolls VI

