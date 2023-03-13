Rumour: The Elder Scrolls VI could be coming to PlayStation

HQ

Previously, we reported that Microsoft had plans for three upcoming titles to be PC and Xbox exclusives, assuming that these games were Redfall, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls VI. However, it now seems there's been a change in Microsoft's plans.

According to a statement made by a Microsoft lawyer last week, the company currently only has plans for two upcoming ZeniMax games to skip PlayStation consoles.

While this could indicate that The Elder Scrolls VI could be on its way to PlayStation, it is also possible that Microsoft simply hasn't labelled it as a PC/Xbox exclusive yet internally. This also wouldn't technically contradict the three exclusive games statement, as we could include Hi-Fi Rush as one of those titles.

Would you want The Elder Scrolls VI to come to PS5?