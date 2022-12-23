Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft Claims Three Future Bethesda Games Will be Xbox, PC Exclusive

There's probably going to be quite the Bethesda dry spell for PlayStation owners.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft has issued a statement regarding its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In this statement, the gaming titan outlines that three future games from Bethesda will be exclusive to PC and Xbox.

The statement was given to the US Federal Trade Commission (thanks, PCGamesN) and while the games Microsoft will have as exclusives aren't outlined exactly, it seems that we may already know what they'll be.

Already, it has been made clear that Starfield and Redfall, the latter of which is being developed by Arkane but published by Bethesda, will both be available only for Xbox and PC at launch. The third game in the list remains somewhat of a mystery, but a lot of fingers are pointing towards The Elder Scrolls 6 as being that final title.

It would make sense for The Elder Scrolls 6 to be that third game, but perhaps Bethesda has a surprise in store. If the next Elder Scrolls game does end up being Xbox-exclusive, this will undoubtedly be a controversial decision for Sony users.

Microsoft Claims Three Future Bethesda Games Will be Xbox, PC Exclusive
The Elder Scrolls: Skyblivion.


Loading next content