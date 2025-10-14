Gamereactor

Bloodborne

Rumour: New Bluepoint job listing may point to Bloodborne remake

Could anyone spare a huff of copium for a cynical, jaded old fool like me?

Following rumours of a Bloodborne remake or sequel are a bit like chasing a rainbow to its end. You've been promised something great, but then there's always nothing at the intended destination. Every time there's a Sony show, people get their hopes up, and a new job listing at the Demon's Soul remake studio Bluepoint has added fuel to the fire once more.

As spotted by TheGamer, a seemingly mundane listing for a job as a senior combat designer at Bluepoint draws the eye when it mentions "combat systems and mechanics for 3rd-person melee action experiences" under its requirements.

Bloodborne indeed has those systems, but so do a lot of other games. TheGamer also reckons that this job listing could point to a potential God of War title, as a live-service GoW game was cancelled at Bluepoint earlier in the year.

Whatever this game is, as always with rumours like these we suggest you take a pinch of salt before fully believing that your wildest wishes can come true. Sure, a Bloodborne remake is often at the top of gamers' demands when it comes to Sony titles, but whether we'll ever see one is completely unknown at this point.

Bloodborne

