Rumour: Grand Theft Auto VI to span multiple countries

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter is very well-known for his knowledge and opinions about the video games industry, and often talks about what he thinks will happen. He extremely rarely talks specifics details about upcoming games he knows about, however, which makes tonight's comment very interesting.

Because Pachter and Shane Satterfield have suddenly released a mini-episode of their Pachter Factor show to let the former reveal some really intriguing stuff he's heard about the recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI. Pachter claims that GTA VI will be "a mash-up of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, so GTA III, and Europe. And so, London for sure. And you're going to be able to go anywhere on those continents -European continent, US. And you're going to have missions that take you to all those places."

The claims about GTA VI going global kind of makes sense, considering very reliable Jason Schreier said Rockstar was planning to launch a more "moderately sized" Grand Theft Auto and instead build upon that foundation when he was at Kotaku two years ago. Maybe this means that Grand Theft Auto VI will start somewhere in the US and then gradually introduce England, Japan, Norway (I wish) and other countries as add-ons later on?

Obviously, rumours like this should be taken with some salt, but having a somewhat famous analyst who's known for having close contacts at Take-Two share an actual scoop for once makes in more credible and the concept sure sound exciting to me. How about you?