Rockstar: "The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway"

Grand Theft Auto V is nine years old and there's still no official sign of a new installation in the classic series, despite literally tons of rumours. Well, at least that was true until today. In a new update on the official homepage, Rockstar now reveals that the work on next installation is "well under way":

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

While this is still not a whole lot, at least we now really know it is coming. And that Rockstar now at least acknowledges this might be a sign that we we won't have to wait forever to actually get some more information on things to come.