Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Rumour: Getting Guardians of the Galaxy on Game Pass costed $5-10 million

The action-adventure game only launched back in October 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are over 500 games on Game Pass, and Microsoft has previously said that they don't have one model to get all games on their subscription service, but that it is a case by case basis. Now we might have got an idea how much it costs to get a major game like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to Game Pass thanks to the industry analyst David Gibson on Twitter.

He claims Microsoft paid $5-10 million to get the game on Game Pass. While this might seem cheap, the games was released in October last year and have been selling at full price for four months before entering Game Pass, and Square Enix has also revealed that it has underperformed sales wise despite really good grades.

During GDC last week, Microsoft revealed that Game Pass members play 40% more games than others in 30% more genres and also spend 50% more money on games. This means there are also other ways to make money from Game Pass titles, even if the users aren't actually buying the games.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Related texts

0
Marvel's Guardians of the GalaxyScore

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

It's a great game that's even better than the movies with an amazing story, fun combat and tons of fan-service, but serious technical issues and repetition lessen some of the fun.



Loading next content