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The Elder Scrolls VI

Rumor: The Elder Scrolls VI is still at least two years off

According to a reliable source, it won't be launched until fall 2028, but possibly also even later.

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The Elder Scrolls VI (PC) Steam Key - GLOBAL

The Elder Scrolls VI (PC) Steam Key - GLOBAL

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Over the past year, Bethesda has become increasingly open about the development of The Elder Scrolls VI. Although no details have been shared, they're making no secret of the fact that work is progressing and have even talked a bit about the new game engine being used.

So when will it be released? We don't know, but even though it was announced back in 2018, it still seems a long way off. At least that's what Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier (via Idle Sloth) claims; in a Q&A, he says it's at least two years away. Therefore, we shouldn't expect it to be released until late 2028 at the very earliest.

Schreier is generally considered a very reliable source, but this is still not an official confirmation, so take it with a pinch of salt for now. Incidentally, we recently reported that Xbox head Asha Sharma wants to make more of Microsoft's single-player games Xbox exclusives. If that happens, we could possibly expect this to apply to The Elder Scrolls VI as well.

The Elder Scrolls VI

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