Report: Microsoft want more singleplayer games to be Xbox exclusive

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Microsoft's multi-platform strategy isn't even in full swing yet, and as we know, Forza Horizon 6 is still only available on PC and Xbox Series S/X. Despite this, they retired the strategy a month ago during the Xbox Games Showcase, where it was confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution would both be Xbox-exclusive titles - and it was also made clear that these would not be time-limited exclusives.

This led to speculation about how many Xbox games will be exclusive going forward, something that hasn't been specified yet (other than that there will be more). Now, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier (thanks, Resetera) reports that Xbox head Asha Sharma has a plan: she wants multiplayer to be cross-platform, but aims to make "more of its best titles exclusive to Xbox", like meaning singleplayer, to give people a reason to buy the consoles.

One might therefore suspect that games like The Elder Scrolls VI will only be available on PC and Xbox Series S/X (or perhaps rather Project Helix), but the final word on the matter has not yet been spoken.