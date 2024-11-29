Ruben Amorim triumphs in his first European Manchester United game

HQ

Ruben Amorim's Europa League debut with Manchester United was a thrilling victory against Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt, with a 3-2 that was opened by United after 48 seconds! It was another awful mistake by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, who didn't secured the ball after a back pass, and a vigilant press by Alejandro Garnacho

But Bodø/Glimt reacted very quickly and turned the match around, with goals by Håkon Evjen and Philip Zinckernage twenty minutes after.

Crowds at Old Trafford were delighted to two goals by Rasmus Hojlund. The 21-year-old Danish player, previously from Atalanta, could have scored even more, but despite the good result, the team wasted too many opportunities.

Talking about Hojlund, Amorim said "He has to improve more because sometimes he gives too many touches when he holds the ball, but he is very important when we are in a low block because he is the guy who connects in the transitions," via BBC.

The fans gave Amorim a warm reception."It was special because I came from Portugal and half of the stadium doesn't know me" he said.

"I have done nothing for this club yet but the way they support me from the beginning made me feel I am not alone now, that I am one of them. I hope not to disappoint them." Thanfully, the game ended their way, because a loss or a draw after having the upper hund from the first minute would have been disastrous...

Manchester United secures his qualification for the next phase of Europa League, and gets closer to the top eight spots, that would avoid them the playoff. The pairings of the new Europa League format work the same as in Champions League, meaning that if the League Phase ended today, Man United, 12th, would face either Roma (21th) or Beşiktaş (22th).