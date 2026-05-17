Ronda Rousey submits Gina Carano in 15 seconds in MMA comeback: full fight that left mixed reactions

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The long awaited match between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, two MMA legends who never coincided in time (Carano was first between 2006-2009, Rousey had her peak between 2010 and 2016) finally happened at the Induit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sunday morning in Europe, in the first MMA event streamed on Netflix.

The fight itself only lasted 15 seconds, with the younger and more experienced Rousey (39 years old, 12-2 before the fight, ten years since her last fight) submitting Carano (44 years old, 7-1, 17 years since her last fight) with a famous trademark movement, an armbar submission. The hug between the two lasted longer than the fight, with Rousey in tears and describing Carano as her hero the only person that could have brought her back into MMA.

"You changed my world, and we changed the world. I could never be able to pay you back enough", said an emotional Rousey to a smiling Carano. "I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible because I didn't want to hurt her. Luckily, it was beautiful martial arts, that is what it is, it's an art", Rousey added, who declined returining back to fighting.

Carano said that she will probably feel "unfulfilled" later as she didn't have the chance to show what she worked on, "but right now, getting in the cage was a victory. Getting here after ⁠17 ​years is a victory."

Rousey vs. Carano was the main event of the MMA card that also featured Francis Ngannou, winning Philipe Lins in oune round, and Mike Perry beating a bloodied Nate Diaz.

Fan reactions were mixed and some said it was rigged, similar reactions to previous boxing events by Jake Paul's MVP and Netflix, like Paul vs. Anthony Joshua or Paul vs. Mike Tyson, seemingly more focused on the spectacle and narrative than true competitive fighting.

What did you think of the fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano?