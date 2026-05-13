Jake Paul isn't sure he'll ever return to boxing following Anthony Joshua beatdown

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In late 2025, boxing fans had to indulge the latest 'competitive' fight starring Jake Paul, as the influencer decided to step into the ring with an actual heavyweight world champion, namely Anthony Joshua, and proceeded to receive a tremendous beatdown that resulted in Paul being knocked out in the sixth round. The fight also left Paul with far more than bruises, as AJ connected an intense right hook on Paul's lower jaw, an impact that broke his jaw and saw him have to go through surgery and serious recovery to correct the damage.

We bring this up because in a recent interview with sports reporter Ariel Helwani (as noticed by Dexerto), Paul explained that he may never step into the ring again, all because his jaw still hasn't healed properly. The influencer notes that his doctor doesn't believe it's a good idea to fight again, even if this could change in the days ahead as he is due a new scan soon to determine how his jaw is continuing to heal.

"I'm getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what my doctors say. I'll get a more accurate timeframe or if I can even fight again. That is definitely in the realm of possibility. It does feel a lot better as weeks go by and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first, to be able to spar."

Would you watch another fight featuring Jake Paul?