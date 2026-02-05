Rocket League returns to Paris for second Major of the 2026 season

HQ

Pysonix has revealed a ton of additional bits of information relating to the second Major of the 2026 Rocket League Championship Series season. Set to occur between May 22 and 24, the event will happen in Paris, France, at the La Defense Arena in the city.

Regarded as Europe's largest indoor venue, the arena will play host to competitive Rocket League for three days, wherein many of the best players and teams from around the world will be present. In total, $345,000 will be on offer, and while this won't be the first time that France has hosted a big Rocket League tournament (as the 2025 World Championship occurred in Lyon-Decines), it will be the first time it gets this level of support, as past tournaments only served up two days of competitive action.

For those hoping to attend, the good news is that tickets will be going on-sale rather soon, with the first batch being offered up on February 12 at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET. There will be a presale on February 11 for those who register their interest right now.

Are you looking forward to Rocket League's return to France?