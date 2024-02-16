Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 will blow you away

Recently, production wrapped on Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to his classic movie starring Russel Crowe. We're not yet sure when we'll get to feast our eyes on this Ancient Roman epic, but according to Deadline, some have already seen it.

In an article published about Ridley Scott directing a Bee Gees movie, it is mentioned that Hollywood executives have managed to get an early look at the film, and according to reports, they have been blown away.

Must have been that baboon fight scene. Hopefully we can see a trailer for the movie soon, so we can be blown away as well.

Are you looking forward to Gladiator 2?