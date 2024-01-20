Paul Mescal confirms filming has wrapped up on Gladiator 2

On The Graham Norton Show last night (January 19), Paul Mescal confirmed that filming has wrapped up on Gladiator 2.

When it came to being asked about the film's release date, Mescal joked: "Somebody's going to assassinate me if I say anything further." He later cracked and teased that viewers might be able to see the film in "Thanksgiving this year."

As we reported back in November, production on the film resumed following the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors strike which lasted 118 long days. Prior to the strikes halting the production, roughly 90 minutes of footage was filmed in Malta.

In the interview, Mescal also revealed that he was performing A Streetcar Named Desire when he received a call from director, Ridley Scott.

Mescal said: "I was doing Streetcar Named Desire and that's when Sir Ridley Scott called and said, 'do you wanna do this?"

"I was like, is the Pope Catholic? Yeah!"

