Gladiator 2 will see Paul Mescal fighting a gang of baboons

Paul Mescal's character in Gladiator 2 will reportedly have a scene where he fights off a pack of baboons. This might sound pretty farfetched when it comes to fight scene concepts, but the reveal comes from the director Ridley Scott.

Speaking with The New Yorker, Scott revealed that after watching a video of the apes attacking tourists in Johannesburg, he decided they were threatening enough to have their own fight scene in the movie.

"Baboons are carnivores," he said. "Can you hang from that roof for two hours by your left leg? No! A baboon can."

Gladiator 2 is set for release later next year, but with SAG-AFTRA's strikes still impacting production on a number of major movies, we'll have to see whether it can stick with that launch.