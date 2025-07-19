Rhys Darby on the future of Our Flag Means Death: "I'm pretty sure that ship has sailed"

HQ

Back when Taika Waititi was one of Hollywood's hottest commodities, the filmmaker had his fingers in several different pies, be it Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, acclaimed dramas, and even comedy series. On the latter point, one such example was Our Flag Means Death, a series that followed Waititi as Blackbeard as he developed a friendship and relationship with the gentleman pirate known as Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. That show did well enough to get a second season, but it was cancelled after that, leaving the story in limbo.

But should we ever hope that Our Flag Means Death will return? It seems very unlikely, and even Darby seems to be of that belief too. Speaking with ScreenRant, he explained that while he would be interested in returning as Stede, he doesn't at all think it will be on the cards.

"Oh, of course! Of course. But I'm pretty sure that ship has sailed. You know, we've been trying to rehoist those flags for a while, and yeah. It's just the way the world is right now, I guess. It just doesn't seem to be happening. But of course! I'm always open. That was a fantastic character that I enjoyed playing. So yeah, always open to anything."

