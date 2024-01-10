Our Flag Means Death has been cancelled after two seasons

HQ

Our Flag Means Death, the pirate comedy show starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, has been cancelled after two seasons by HBO Max.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show."

The first and second season both enjoyed very strong reviews from critics and viewers alike, but perhaps it simply wasn't pulling in enough viewership to be considered for a third season. There's also the matter of other series involving Waititi coming to an end. Reservation Dogs wrapped its run in 2023 and What We Do in the Shadows will conclude this year.