Retrograde Arena is ready for Early Access

Developer Freemergency Studio and publisher Another Indie recently announced Retrograde Arena, a retro-styled twin-stick shooter with an emphasis on physics and recoils. Here, guns won't kill, but a push, thrust, and recoil will, as you have to avoid getting hit by walls and environmental hazards that can instantly kill you (or your enemies).
It's a local and online multiplayer experience for up to six players (human or AI). There are three modes you can play; Last Man Standing (self-explanatory), King's Crown (acquire points by keeping/grabbing the crown), and SuperSizer (an asymmetrical way of playing).
Retrograde Arena will be released on Steam Early Access on May 28. Check out its trailer and screenshots below.
