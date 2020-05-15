Cookies

Retrograde Arena

Retrograde Arena is ready for Early Access

Publisher Another Indie has announced the release date of this Tron-like physics-based shooter on Steam Early Access.

Developer Freemergency Studio and publisher Another Indie recently announced Retrograde Arena, a retro-styled twin-stick shooter with an emphasis on physics and recoils. Here, guns won't kill, but a push, thrust, and recoil will, as you have to avoid getting hit by walls and environmental hazards that can instantly kill you (or your enemies).

It's a local and online multiplayer experience for up to six players (human or AI). There are three modes you can play; Last Man Standing (self-explanatory), King's Crown (acquire points by keeping/grabbing the crown), and SuperSizer (an asymmetrical way of playing).

Retrograde Arena will be released on Steam Early Access on May 28. Check out its trailer and screenshots below.

