Respawn shows off new Legend 'Revenant' in new trailer

After hyping up the potential addition of 'People's Champion' Jimmy 'Forge' McCormick, Respawn Entertainment quite literally killed all hope of the charismatic hero joining the Apex Legends roster, instead revealing his assassin 'Revenant' as the next roster addition.

In a recently released cinematic trailer, Respawn goes deeper, showing the new legend off as a ruthless, relentless yet plagued revenant killer in action, going after individuals tied to the lore's robotics company Hammond Robotics.

Apex Legends' fourth season will launch on February 4 but until then, you can check the new trailer out below.