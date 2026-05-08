Resident Evil Requiem gets single-player minigame DLC, Leon Must Die Forever

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After selling over seven-million copies , making it the fastest selling instalment in the series, Resident Evil Requiem has received its first free DLC, Leon Must Die Forever. As of the 8th of May , this is free for all players who have bought Resident Evil Requiem. An extra game-mode that is unlocked after the completion of the main game, Leon Must Die Forever is an additional, free to play game mode that is packed with all the combat and action that the titular Leon Kennedy is best known for.

As stated in an interview with Requiem's director, Koshi Nakanishi hinted that the DLC would be centred around the combat systems that were laid out in the main game and from the trailer that was released yesterday we can definitely see that.

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Previously in April, there had been rumours that Capcom has been developing additional content for Resident Evil Requiem as their two previous instalments in the franchise (Village and Biohazard) both eventually received a selection of additional, post-main game content for players to enjoy.

In addition to this launch, there have been a few minor bug fixes and even adaptive triggers, vibration functions, and motion sensor function for the DualSense wireless controller have been added to the game.