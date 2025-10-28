Report: The next Xbox will run both Windows and Xbox Series X titles

HQ

Not only have there been a lot of leaks about the new Xbox console that is on its way - which well-known insiders claim

are accurate - but Microsoft itself has also fueled the rumors about the upcoming console. Now it's time for another round of information, courtesy of Windows Central.

They have a lot of new data about the console, which really seems to be the PC hybrid that has been rumored so often. This makes it possible to use it to run different game stores and thus get a much larger library - but also to run it as a regular Xbox console. In addition to this, a number of other advantages of the concept are claimed. They write:

"Microsoft's next-generation Xbox will be a Windows PC with a console-like experience, allowing users to access their entire Xbox library and run Windows applications. It will feature a TV-optimized interface, support for Xbox Game Pass, and no multiplayer paywall."

If the information is correct, the days of paying a fee to play online on Xbox are over. However, there is more to look forward to, including full backward compatibility with Xbox Series X—and thus also Xbox One and, to a certain extent, Xbox and Xbox 360:

"The new Xbox will also be backward compatible and run all games the Series X|S can run today (This means all the OG Xbox back compatible games, all the Xbox 360 back compatible games, all the Xbox One back compatible games, and all the current and future Xbox Series X|S games), and utilize AMD's new silicon for enhanced performance."

Exciting, of course, but they also assure us that it will still be a regular console - for those who want it.

"Where the Xbox console will differ from a traditional Windows PC is that it will feel like a traditional Xbox console out of the box. The onboarding experience will be similar to what you get today on console, and if you choose, you can remain fully inside the Xbox ecosystem, never touching Windows itself."

But if you would like to play Sony's PlayStation games, for example, you can use Windows mode to do so:

"Exiting out to Windows will be for those who want to access games traditionally not available on Xbox, including PlayStation games on Steam, mouse and keyboard-first games like League of Legends, or even classic games from GOG and the like."

We recommend checking out the full report, which also contains several other tidbits about what Microsoft has in store for its next console.

Regardless of the accuracy of the unverified report - what do you think about this concept?

Image created with AI.