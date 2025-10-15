Rumour: Next Xbox should have better performance in 100% of the games compared to PS6

HQ

We recently reported that the well-respected YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead, which has repeatedly delivered major revelations about future consoles, had obtained what they believe to be a genuine leak regarding the next Xbox (here referred to as Xbox Next). Among other things, it was claimed that it will be more powerful than the PlayStation 6, something that attracted a lot of attention and was discussed extensively here on the site.

Now another well-known hardware insider, KeplerL2, is chiming in. He has proven to be well-informed about AMD products in particular and has been the first to break several stories in the past. And since both the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next use AMD, he claims to have good insight.

In a discussion on NeoGaf about the matter, one person seems sceptical that Xbox Next would be that much more powerful, especially if it is more PC-like in architecture, while PlayStation 6 is more game-optimised. Therefore, the user wants to know what KeplerL2 thinks about the rumour, and the latter replies:

"I don't see how PS6 can match Magnus, it has fewer CPU cores, lower CPU frequency, fewer CUs, fewer ROPs, lower GPU frequency, less cache and memory bandwidth. It's not a huge difference, but Magnus should have better performance in 100% of games, unlike this generation, where it's more of a 50/50."

Magnus is the APU solution that AMD and Microsoft have developed for Xbox Next, and it sounds like it could be truly spectacular if 100% of games will perform better than on PlayStation 6.

Even though Moore's Law is Dead and KeplerL2 are good sources for being industry insiders, it's still important to remember that this is unconfirmed information about hardware that isn't even finished yet. So take all this with a grain of salt until we know more.

Both consoles are rumoured to be released in 2027, so maybe we'll get the first signs of life as early as next year?