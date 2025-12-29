Report: Bioshock 4 hero, villain and setting details revealed

HQ

Bioshock 4 is starting to become a bit like Beyond Good & Evil 2, or even Half-Life 3. A game that has a diehard fanbase awaiting it, but one that seems to be stuck in development limbo to the point that getting hyped around a potential release only feels like fooling yourself. That said, we're always on the lookout for more details regarding Cloud Chamber and 2K's return to Bioshock, and now we might have some significant new information.

Compiled in a report from MP1st, we get a look at more details on the setting, characters, powers and more that could feature in Bioshock 4. The villain, it seems, will be a similarly important figure at the head of the snowscape city we'll be exploring in Bioshock 4, as it appears he's depicted in striking golden statues found in some art and images of the game. With the details placed on the statue, and the apparent importance of it, it looks like this could be the guy we're taking down.

The hero of the game, on the other hand, is spotted in some pictures featuring assets as a scale reference. The figure is wearing a grey suit and tie, matching the appearance we'd expect from a Bioshock game while adding a bit of winter chill. Of course, we have to note that this supposed hero and villain are not confirmed, and this could all be changed for the final release of the game.

There are other interesting details to note from this report, though, including the apparent return of ADAM substances, which give users superhuman abilities but quickly become addicting over time. There's also a lot of focus on the extreme weather of the setting, with snow and cold bringing about key mechanics in Bioshock 4.

As rumours around Bioshock 4 continue to swirl, here's hoping soon we can hear something from Take-Two that isn't just a confirmation that the game is still being worked on. Earlier in the year, we spoke with South of Midnight's lead actress about a project that sounded suspiciously like Bioshock 4, so more evidence is piling up.