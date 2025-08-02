BioShock 4 stuck in development limbo

HQ

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the leadership behind BioShock 4 has been replaced, and the project seems to be in development limbo. During a review and evaluation by 2K Games, there was dissatisfaction with both the story and other aspects of the product.

2K Games and Cloud Chamber still believe they have a good product, but not one that's good enough to launch to consumers. As a result, 2K has decided to replace the leadership at Cloud Chamber.

Jason Schreier at Bloomberg wrote:

"The new BioShock, which is being produced by Cloud Chamber, recently failed a review by executives at 2K Games, the publishing subsidiary of Take-Two, said the people, who weren't authorized to discuss private information and asked not to be identified. The game's narrative was identified as an area that was particularly in need of improvement and will be revamped in the coming months, the people said."

Earlier this summer, we reported on rumors of a remake of the original BioShock being in the works. Schreier now reports that, according to his sources, that project was scrapped earlier this year. Whether development on a remake will resume at a later date is unknown. These issues likely reflect just how high the bar is for any new BioShock game or remake to truly satisfy fans.

Where do you want BioShock 4 to take place?