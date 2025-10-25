South of Midnight actress starred in a cancelled 2K game that sure sounds like BioShock 4

HQ

Where is BioShock 4? This is a question that many of us have been asking for years upon years. There have been next to zero official bits of information about the game, with only leaks and rumours piquing the interest of fans around the world.

Back in 2021, a rumour suggested the game was set to be based in Antarctica with developer Cloud Chamber being given the necessary time and resources to make a project that could live up to the standards of the series. There were even rumours back then that we could see the game in 2022, something we now know was far-fetched to say the least.

Since then, the story has been the same with each and every rumour claiming that the project was in "development hell". This was the situation in 2023, when a report came out and claimed that work on the game was rebooted in the summer of 2022, a new development that seemed to hold further truth in 2024 when a leaked image popped up supposedly from a 2021 demo of the game before the reset button was smashed.

Then we head to the summer of 2025, when yet another report seems to suggest that the game is still in development hell, as the latest variant has failed a review, leading to massive changes across Cloud Chamber.

So was BioShock 4 ever in a significant state? Seemingly it was. Recently, we had the luxury to speak with South of Midnight actress Adriyan Rae, all to discuss Compulsion's game and her deserved nomination for a Golden Joystick. As part of that interview, we asked what it was like working on a video game for the first time, to which Rae surprised us with a bombshell.

"You know, that's funny. It's not my first one. It's not my first experience. It's just the first one that people know of because I've worked in a game and it never came out ever."

Naturally, we had to know more, with Rae then sharing tons of insight on a project that sure does sound like a BioShock game.

"I did a game, and it was with 2K productions. I did it in 2021, right after I was off Chicago Fire. That was the next thing that I did. And I was between that... Yeah, 2021. So I did the game. I was this, the assistant to a villain, like the sidekick who did all the punching people and getting put on all the dirty work. I was that person. I could levitate. I had telekinesis. I was throwing things and I was fighting and it was so much fun. And then just... I don't even know the name of it. Cause they never tell you what the name is, and I don't even have, like, I can't even go back in my emails because all of them self-destructed. So like, even if... even if someone was to look, they'd be like, 'no, that never really happened'. They might be able to prove that it never happened, but I know I was there."

What do you think, does it sound like Rae was working on the 2021 version of BioShock 4 or did 2K have an additional secret project in the works? Check out the full interview with Rae below for more on South of Midnight and how the game has divine-like ties to her, and also don't forget to vote for Rae in the Golden Joysticks too.