Relic Entertainment has been hit with 41 layoffs after being sold by SEGA

Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment has been hit with 41 layoffs just a few weeks after the studio was sold by SEGA and became independent.

In a statement on LinkedIn, the studio noted that the layoffs were not "not an easy decision", but one "made solely with the goal of providing Relic the best possible chance to survive in an increasingly volatile industry".

The statement doesn't confirm the exact number of job losses, but a post by the studio's external development producer Robyn Smale stated that the figure was 41.

This latest round of layoffs follow after the studio announced it would be making 121 staff redundant back in May 2023.