Re-imagined Myst will land on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC next week

Myst, a classic adventure game made by Cyan Worlds that has players explore the island of Myst and solve puzzles, was originally released in 1994. In 2018, a 25th Anniversary edition was crowdfunded successfully. Then, last year, Cyan decided to bring us a brand new re-imagined Myst, which was built from the ground up for VR and exclusive released for Oculus Quest, "with new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization". The keyword here is "was", past tense.

That's right, because Cyan earlier just announced that the 2020 re-imagined version of Myst will soon be coming to PC (GOG, Steam & EGS), Xbox One and Xbox Series on August 26. You'll also be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass as we mentioned earlier.

You can wishlist the game on Steam already if you're interested.

Check some images below.